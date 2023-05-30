Viggo Venn was the first act to be told he was going straight through to the final later in the week after his energetic rendition of My Name Is and hi-vis jacket dance won the public vote.

The second act that went through this evening (May 30) was 11-year-old singer Olivia Lynes who won the judge's vote after her cover of Frozen classic Into the Unknown.

She was also Amanda Holden's golden buzzer act during the audition stages earlier in the series.

Who made it through Monday’s semi-final on Britain’s Got Talent?





Dancer Musa Motha was the first act on the talent contest to ever receive a ‘group’ golden buzzer from Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and newest panel member Bruno Tonioli during the last audition episode of BGT on Saturday (May 27).

The 27-year-old was voted through to the final last night by the public after creating a phenomenal dance routine using a crutch, as he previously revealed he had a leg amputated due to cancer when he was younger.

Meanwhile, there were two acts who had to battle it out for the second spot, with the judges having to pick from singer Amy Lou or Abi Carter's modern rendition of fairytales.

They both had two votes each from the four judges which meant it went down to the public vote again.

In the end, Amy Lou won and became the second contestant to get through to the grand final.

Viewers react to Johns’ Boys being ‘robbed’ of a place on Britain’s Got Talent final

People on social media didn't agree with tonight's outcome as they showed support for the all-male Welsh choir Johns' Boys who didn't get through.

On Twitter, this person said: "Disappointed with result tonight, John's boys were brilliant and deserved to go through. Da iawn boys, you did Wales proud #BGT2023"

Also commenting, someone wrote: "Best act of the night. The judges did totally the wrong thing not putting @MaleJohns through… #BGT #BGT2023"

A user posted: "@MaleJohns were absolutely robbed they were fantastic! #BGT2023" along with a crying face emoji.

One comment added: "Absolutely fuming. John's Boys deserved to go through, not Olivia! #BGT #BGT2023"

In disbelief, this account said: "The man running around a stage in a high vis beats a stunning welsh choir. The worlds gone mad. #BGT2023"

A special guest performance on Wednesday’s live semi-final will see X-Factor winner and Impossible hitmaker James Arthur perform during the show.