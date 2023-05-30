The news comes as Schofield recently admitted to having an affair with a “younger male colleague” who was working on the ITV show at the time.

After stepping down as a presenter from the show, he has since resigned from ITV completely and been axed by his management YMU after 35 years.

The charity which was founded by King Charles III said it was "no longer appropriate" to work with Schofield.

BREAKING: The Prince's Trust charity say they have dropped Phillip Schofield as an ambassador following his admission last week of an affair with a younger colleague, saying it is "no longer appropriate to work together."https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/5sFmrIjMUT — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 30, 2023

According to PA news agency, a spokesperson for The Prince's Trust said: "In light of Phillip's recent admissions, we have agreed with him that it is no longer appropriate to work together."

ITV confirm it investigated 'rumours' of Phillip Schofield's relationship

ITV recently confirmed that it investigated “rumours” of a relationship between 61-year-old Schofield and his colleague when they started circulating in 2020.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”