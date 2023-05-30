Tonight (May 30) will see the second live semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) 2023 broadcast on ITV1 – but who are the acts performing?
It follows on from last night’s show (May 29), which kicked off the week-long semi-finals and saw dancer Musa Motha and singer Amy Lou Smith make it through to Sunday’s grand final.
Viewers were also in shock as host Ant McPartlin slipped and fell to the floor on stage during the opening surprise guest performance by previous BGT winners Diversity.
Along with co-host Declan Donnelly, the TV duo shared a video on Twitter speaking about the embarrassing moment.
Dec said: "Well, did you see that fall?
"What was it? I nearly wet myself and farted at the same time?!
"Let's see how he is."
As Dec made his way to his sore best friend, he asked "How are you Ant?"
Ant who was sitting on a chair replied: "I can hear you! Shut up! Shut up I'm resting! I'm resting my back!"
Ant admitted that he was sore but got through it sharing that the "adrenaline gets you through it and then now it's a bit like OOH I need a bit of ice on that."
What time is Britain’s Got Talent on tonight?
The second live semi-final will air on ITV1 from 8pm until 10pm tonight and will be broadcast from the Hammersmith Apollo in London.
The rest of the shows will follow every night throughout the week other than Saturday, leading up to the grand final on Sunday, June 4.
The acts will be competing for a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and a life-changing £250,000 money prize.
Who are tonight’s semi-final acts performing on Britain’s Got Talent?
Tuesday's acts competing for a place in the final of BGT 2023 are:
- Yo Highness – all-female dance group
- Tia Connolly – 15-year-old singer
- Nathan and Joanne – dance duo
- Lewis Fuller – alternative visual artist, singer and pianist
- Olivia Lynes – 11-year-old singer who was Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer
- Andrew Stanton – circus act and sword swallower
- Johns’ Boys – male choir from North Wales
- Viggo Venn – hi-vis jacket icon and comedian
Tuesday evening’s show will also see a special guest performance from the cast of the global-hit musical We Will Rock You, ahead of their return to the West End in the summer.
