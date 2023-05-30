Holmes, who previously presented ITV’s daytime show on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford, predicted that Willoughby will not return to the This Morning sofa following Schofield’s bombshell exit.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

The relationship took place while the TV star was still married to wife Stephanie Lowe and before he came out publicly.

"I don't think you will ever see Holly Willoughby back on the couch" says Eamonn Holmes

Holly Willoughby is currently taking a break from This Morning for half-term. (Image: PA)

Willoughby is due to return to the show on Monday, June 5 after the half-term break, having taken an early holiday when news of Schofield’s departure from This Morning emerged on May 20.

Speaking on Dan Wootton’s GB News show on Monday morning, Holmes said: “Not only should Phillip go, but Holly should follow him close out the door.

“I don’t think you will ever see Holly Willoughby back on the couch.

“There are people who say for her it’s not about what Phillip did, for her it’s not about protecting the young fellow involved or whatever.

“There are people who are financial experts who will say this is about brand protection with her.

"She’s got her company and she’s got advertising deals, which suspiciously looks like she’s trying to distance herself from Phillip to protect those.”

Willoughby has lucrative deals with Marks & Spencer and Garnier and has a lifestyle brand called Wylde Moon.

Representatives for Willoughby have been contacted for comment by PA Media.

Holmes hits out following Schofield's ITV exit

Holmes, who said he was “tossed out the door” when he was given the boot from ITV, has alleged there was a “total cover-up” on This Morning over Schofield’s affair.

A lie unchallenged becomes the Truth ...... not on my watch it doesn't Pip . Tonight is for all my workmates over the years who were frightened and ignored by you and your controlling , coercive behaviour. All you who no one listened to . I'm here for you. https://t.co/zDKRgMGSoi — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) May 29, 2023

The show’s former resident doctor, Dr Ranj Singh, has hit out at the daytime show’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

On Saturday, ITV said it investigated the affair rumour in early 2020 but Schofield “categorically” denied it was true.

In an Instagram post earlier on Monday, Schofield hit back at his critics, saying there was “no toxicity” on This Morning.

But Holmes said he thought otherwise saying Schofield “created an atmosphere” on This Morning “where people hated him”.

Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs. I'm reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight , u have picked on the wrong person ! — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) May 29, 2023

He said: “This nonsense that he wrote today about toxicity, about how (This Morning) is a happy place or whatever, holy God, what planet does this man live on?

“He created an atmosphere where people hated him.

“People would avoid him in the corridor. He didn’t look at anybody, didn’t know anybody’s name.

“Holly doesn’t know people’s names either. This is legendary within the production team, how distant they are and how they just don’t care.”

When This Morning aired on Monday, hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond and contributor Gyles Brandreth defended the show from the toxicity allegations saying it was a happy place to work.