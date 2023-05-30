The TV star fell to the floor on stage during the opening act by previous BGT winners - dance group Diversity.

Joined by Declan Donnelly, everyone on stage was shocked as Ant hit the floor with Diversity member Ashley Banjo unable to hide his shock.

As Ant's attempted to laugh off the painful-looking fall, Simon Cowell shared it was his "favourite opening ever" before asking Ant if he was okay.

To which, with a slightly pained face, Ant replied: "I'm fine. Let's get on shall we?"

Ant McPartlin suffers brutal fall on BGT

Following the star's dramatic fall, the duo took to their shared Twitter account to reflect on the moment.

As Dec shared: "Well, did you see that fall?

"What was it? I nearly wet myself and farted at the same time?!

"Let's see how he is."

As Dec made his way to his sore best friend, he asked "How are you Ant?"

As a tired Ant replied: "I can hear you! Shut up! Shut up I'm resting! I'm resting my back!"

Ant admitted that he was sore but got through it sharing that the "adrenaline gets you through it and then now it's a bit like OOH I need a bit of ice on that."

Who made it through to the BGT final?





Musa Motha wowed the judges and audience in his audition, with the 27-year-old, who only has one leg because of an amputation, dancing using his crutch and bringing out some great tricks.

It prompted all four judges to press the 'golden buzzer' together which sent him straight through to the semi-final.

After performing another uplifting dance, which some viewers described as "inspirational", he ended up winning the public vote to get through.

Meanwhile, the battle for the second spot was closely contested, with the judges having to pick from the powerhouse vocals of Amy Lou or Abi Carter's song deconstructing fairy tales.

The judges were split, with both of them getting two votes each, which meant it went down to the public vote again.

In the end, Amy Lou won out to make it as the second contestant to get through to the final.

And the second spot in the #BGT Final goes to... Amy Lou!



Congratulations, we can't wait to watch you perform once more 🤩#BGT2023 #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/7Zk7ABS2j9 — BGT (@BGT) May 29, 2023

This drew some slightly mixed reactions from the viewers watching at home, with one writing: "Congrats Amy. Your performance was astonishing."

Another put: "so happy she is through to the final such an incredible singer".

However, one posted: "Absolute joke... she was more boring and pointless than Pineapple on Pizza."

One echoed similar sentiments, writing: "Pub singer at best, the other girl should have got thru."