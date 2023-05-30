The two met whilst appearing in the same series as they both battled in hopes of winning the £250K investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

Whilst Kaur was announced as the successful candidate, the pair revealed that they were in a relationship soon after the series finished.

Now the happy couple have taken to Instagram to share that the pair are engaged.

The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur announces engagement

Sharing a snap of the happy moment that included a carpet of red roses petals and sparklers, Thakrar wrote: "I would find you in any lifetime ❤️

"Our journey began in the most unexpected way. Now it’s time to begin our forever chapter.

"She said yes 💍"

Fans and friends of the pair were quick to share their congratulations and excitement towards the happy couple.

As fellow The Apprentice star, Kathryn Louise Burn wrote: "LET’S START PLANNING THE WEDDING OF THE CENTURY."

Along with another star of the BBC show, Brittany Carter who wrote: "I AM LITERALLY IN TEARS. I am so happy for you both this is just the best thing to ever happen. CONGRATULATIONS."

Whilst others joked and gave nods to Lord Alan Sugars' matchmaking skills: "I mean @lord_sugar is the match-making bachola...how exciting. Super powerful and positive couple. Congratulations! Lovely news."

Back in 2022, Harpreet won the £250K investment for her dessert business, So Yum!