The winner of BBC's The Apprentice from 2022 Harpreet Kaur has announced she is engaged to fellow Apprentice star Akshay Thakrar.
The two met whilst appearing in the same series as they both battled in hopes of winning the £250K investment from Lord Alan Sugar.
Whilst Kaur was announced as the successful candidate, the pair revealed that they were in a relationship soon after the series finished.
Now the happy couple have taken to Instagram to share that the pair are engaged.
The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur announces engagement
Sharing a snap of the happy moment that included a carpet of red roses petals and sparklers, Thakrar wrote: "I would find you in any lifetime ❤️
"Our journey began in the most unexpected way. Now it’s time to begin our forever chapter.
"She said yes 💍"
Fans and friends of the pair were quick to share their congratulations and excitement towards the happy couple.
As fellow The Apprentice star, Kathryn Louise Burn wrote: "LET’S START PLANNING THE WEDDING OF THE CENTURY."
Along with another star of the BBC show, Brittany Carter who wrote: "I AM LITERALLY IN TEARS. I am so happy for you both this is just the best thing to ever happen. CONGRATULATIONS."
Whilst others joked and gave nods to Lord Alan Sugars' matchmaking skills: "I mean @lord_sugar is the match-making bachola...how exciting. Super powerful and positive couple. Congratulations! Lovely news."
Back in 2022, Harpreet won the £250K investment for her dessert business, So Yum!
