Ichikawa Koikuchi, 42, auditioned by completing a number of tricks using his farts, such as with blowing out candles on a cake and propelling a dart with them to pop a large balloon.

All of the judges, apart from Bruno Tonioli, gave him a 'yes', with Simon Cowell even reversing his buzzer which he pressed right near the start of the act.

However, in the live sem-final Koikuchi didn't get quite the same reception with a newer version of his act.

It saw him breaking wind in time to music and using it to fire coloured powder like a firework, but all four judges buzzed him out in the end.

Viewers were also not best pleased with the performance.

How did BGT viewers react to Ichikawa Koikuchi's performance?





One viewer made a reference to the fact that the overall winner of the programme would perform as part of the Royal Variety Show posting: "He’s a embarrassment to the program do you really think the King would approve! Just rubbish TV."

Another said: "Absolutely disgusting. Pure example of where this show has gone…. Down the gutter!"

One person questioned why he was even sent through in the first place, writing: "I don't why you bothered putting him through to the live shows. There was a similar act to this serveral years ago on UK version of BGT that you thought it was disgusting. Why did you put this guy through, while denying someone with real talent a shot of winning the contest."

Meanwhile, one viewer was slightly less harsh, posting: "It really wasn't good, I appreciate his dedication and preparation but the idea of what he did was an absoloute no go."

In the end Ichikawa Koikuchi was not voted through to the final, with only two acts being able to go through.

Britain's Got Talent is available to watch on ITV and ITVX through the week.