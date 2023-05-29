The 58-year-old announced earlier in the year that he was stepping down from his role on the BBC programme after seven years to care for his three-year-old son, who has autism.

Speaking on The One Show in April about his decision he said: "Yes, that's true - I've got a little boy called Sid, he's very autistic, he's non-verbal and we have got to choose a school for him.

"As he's getting older, it's getting more challenging. It's not something I want to just leave to my Anna [his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini]. I need a little bit more time just to help out."

Gregg Wallace stepped down from presenting Inside the Factory after seven years on the show (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images)

Now Gregg is facing allegations of making 'inappropriate comments' towards female staff members whilst filming at the Nestlé UK factory in York.

What is Gregg Wallace alleged to have done on Inside the Factory?





A source claimed to The Times about Gregg: “He was rude towards staff and continued to talk in a derogatory manner, especially to women.

"He was given a talking-to and was appalled that he had caused such offence. He felt that he was just trying to be friendly, but no longer knew what the right thing to say was any more and decided to leave."

While the alleged comments were non-sexual, they were deemed ‘inappropriate’ and a complaint was lodged with Voltage TV, the production company behind the show.

“He comes in cracking jokes, but is from a very different world to our workers," the source added.

Nestlé was approached for comment about the alleged incident and said: "Nestlé UK has been proud to host Inside the Factory on five occasions since the series began.

"We have a good and long-standing working relationship with Voltage, the production company behind the series, and we featured on the show very recently with a look at how our Polo products are made.

"We have one more episode filmed which will be broadcast next year and would be open to participating in future episodes or similar projects.”

Gregg had already filmed 12 episodes for an upcoming series of the programme before he announced his departure.