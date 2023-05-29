Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond filled in as hosts of the show on Monday after the departure of Phillip Schofield who had presented the show for more than 20 years.

Schofield, 61, resigned from the broadcaster ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

Meanwhile, the show’s former resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh called out the programme’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

Lots of journalists have been contacting me this weekend enquiring about this, so I think it’s only right that I clarify things.



There is so much more I could say, but for now I hope my concerns will finally be taken seriously, and something good comes from all this… 🤎 pic.twitter.com/6Tx23IWUns — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) May 28, 2023

This Morning stars defend the show amid claims of 'toxicity'





O’Leary appeared to reference the allegations of toxicity behind the scenes of the show, saying: “We all know we happen to be in the news at the moment and of course we appreciate that, but just from both of us, the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs, we love making this show for all of you.”

Co-host Hammond added: “We really do and that’s exactly what we are going to do, we are going to continue to do that.”

Gyles Brandreth, who was in the studio to review the news stories of the day, said: “We are very happy to be here, can I say that as well?

“This is a happy place to work, I enjoy coming in here and have done since I began coming in. We are happy people in a happy place.”

Dermot O’Leary has said this on #ThisMorning



“We happen to be in the news at the moment and of course we appreciate that, but just from both of us and the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs, we love making this show for all of you." pic.twitter.com/Sg2LZiry9C — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 29, 2023

Schofield has also defended This Morning saying there was “no toxicity” during his time on the show.

The former This Morning presenter’s statement was posted to his Instagram stories.

It reads: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity. You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

ITV has said it carried out an external review after Dr Ranj made a complaint, adding: “This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination.”