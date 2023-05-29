In Schofield’s statement, he said that “no toxicity” existed at This Morning during his time on the show.

The statement was in response to other people on the show who have spoken out about the culture on This Morning.

Doctor Ranj Singh posted a statement to Twitter on May 28 calling out the “toxic” environment on This Morning.

Eamonn Holmes hits out at Phillip Schofield following 'delusional statement'





Now, Eamonn Holmes has tweeted, saying: “Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs. I'm reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight , u have picked on the wrong person !”

Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs. I'm reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight , u have picked on the wrong person ! — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) May 29, 2023

Last week, TV presenter Holmes responded to a tweet which called him a hypocrite for hugging Schofield when he came out as gay on the show.

Holmes responded saying he had been lied to, writing: “Ruth and I deceived and lied to . One day I willl tell the story. We had no issue with him being Gay, only support. What transpired took us for fools . The man told us complete lies and we unfortunately believed him.”

Phillip Schofield announced his departure after more than 20 years on the show following reports he had a feud with Holly Willoughby.

The veteran TV presenter, 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after confessing to having an “unwise, but not illegal” relationship with a young male who worked on the programme while he was still married to his wife.

ITV has confirmed that This Morning will continue to air and Holly Willoughby will return to present the show after her half term break on June 5 as planned.