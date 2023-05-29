The daughter of Eastenders actor Danny Dyer announced their arrival on Instagram on Thursday, May 25.

She welcomed twin girls with her partner and West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Dani, 26, who is already mum to two-year-old Santiago posted a collection of pictures to her Instagram account as she announced the names of her daughters.

The photos show the baby girls meeting Dyer’s loved ones.

Dani Dyer reveals names of newborn twin daughters

Dyer revealed her daughters’ names are Summer and Star.

Along with two heart emojis, the caption of the post reads: “Summer & Star..



“Our first week together & enjoying every moment of the newborn bubble

“it’s been amazing watching santi be a big brother he has melted my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine and he just feels like such a big boy all of a sudden.

“My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of 5”