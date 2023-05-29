Schofield left the show after more than 20 years and called the ITV show “the best show to work on” and claimed there is "no toxicity" on the show.

The statement was posted to Schofield’s Instagram stories on Monday, May 29.

It reads: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity. You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

Former ITV employee, Doctor Ranj Singh was among those calling out the “toxic” environment on the show.

Singh released a statement on his Twitter account on Sunday, May 28 to “clarify things”.

Lots of journalists have been contacting me this weekend enquiring about this, so I think it’s only right that I clarify things.



There is so much more I could say, but for now I hope my concerns will finally be taken seriously, and something good comes from all this… 🤎 pic.twitter.com/6Tx23IWUns — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) May 28, 2023

He said “the culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out.”

Phillip Schofield resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after confessing to having an “unwise, but not illegal” relationship with a young male who worked on the programme while he was still married to his wife.

ITV has confirmed that This Morning will continue to air with Holly Willoughby returning to present the show after her half term break on June 5 as planned.

On Monday, May 29, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond will present This Morning.