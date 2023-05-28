The statement comes as the NHS Doctor and TV presenter has been contacted by journalists asking him about his experience on This Morning.

Along with a brown heart emoji, Singh tweeted screenshots of a statement to “clarify things.”

With the pictures, he said: “Lots of journalists have been contacting me this weekend enquiring about this, so I think it’s only right that I clarify things.

“There is so much more I could say, but for now I hope my concerns will finally be taken seriously, and something good comes from all this…”

The statement comes following Phillip Schofield's exit from This Morning and the news of an affair he had with another colleague on the show.

Former ITV employee breaks silence on "toxic" This Morning environment

Within his statement, he discusses the affair that ITV has confirmed former presenter Phillip Schofield had with another This Morning colleague, saying: “I didn’t know the truth about what was going on with Philip, but I do know the issues with TM go far beyond him.”

Ranj Singh was part of the show for 10 years and said he’d “thought long and hard about posting” the statement.

He said he decided to raise his concerns about Martin Frizell’s behaviour as well as the This Morning environment with Emma Gormley while he worked on the show.

Singh added: “I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out.

“But as history and experience have taught us, things like bullying and discrimination are very hard to prove, particularly in hindsight and when the ‘people in power’ control the narrative. As we’ve seen, no review or investigation is foolproof. Still, I was assured that certain things were going to be addressed and changes made. I haven’t worked on the show since… and I’m not the only one who has spoken up or experienced similar.”

Singh continued: “That was two years ago and, frankly, it still hurts. The whole process was pretty heart-breaking and even affected my mental health. But I’m happy to say I’ve found my feet again, know my worth and have found my tribe.”

The statement ended with Singh saying he has learned lessons from working within the industry.

He said: “I say it all with respect, kindness and a desire to make things better. There are some good people in TV, but we need to be brave and stand up to those who aren’t. Even if it’s scary as hell, we have to do the right thing otherwise nothing will change. I sincerely hope something good comes from all this x”