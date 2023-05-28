The presenter’s future on the show has been confirmed by ITV which says the show will continue despite Phillip Schofield’s exit.

An ITV spokesperson has told TV Zone that the show “is not under review” and that it will return as planned on Monday, May 29.

According to TV Zone, an ITV spokesperson said: "As we said on the record yesterday, This Morning is not under review and there’s no plans for the show to be axed. This Morning will return as normal tomorrow."

Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning on June 5 as planned, ITV confirms (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

They continued: "As per our statement on Saturday 20th May, Holly Willougby will return to This Morning on Monday 5th June following an extended half term break."

Speculation about the show’s future came as Phillip Schofield left the show after more than 20 years.

The former This Morning presenter has since admitted having an affair with a younger colleague on the show.

Schofield has faced months of controversy due to reports of a rift with Willoughby, his brother’s child sex abuse trial and a furore over his visit to the late Queen’s lying-in-state.