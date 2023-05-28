It comes as the nation was treated to sunshine and warm temperatures as people enjoyed the start of the spring bank holiday.

Bramham in West Yorkshire was the hottest place in the country, where temperatures reached as high as 24.3C, the forecaster announced.

Those in South East Wales and around the Bristol Channel can expect to see the best weather during the third bank holiday of May, reports Sky News.

Today has proven to be the #WarmestDayOfTheYearSoFar



Temperatures climbed to 24.3 Celsius at Bramham, West Yorkshire, this afternoon 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/fkEncfIl47 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 27, 2023

The UK was given an extra bank holiday this year due to the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla.

What is the UK weather forecast for Sunday and next week?





Temperatures are estimated to reach up to 23C in Plymouth.

Heading north it will be increasingly cooler, with larger spells of cloud than the day before.

Forecaster Simon Partridge said the UK is seeing “hints of summer”.

He commented: “For a bank holiday weekend it’s pretty rare to be that dry and sunny, I guess, so we’re not doing too bad.”

The Met Office has said the dry, hot weather is expected to continue into next week as parts of the UK begin May half term.

☀️ Any mist patches quickly clearing on Sunday morning to allow a good number of sunny spells



☁️ Cloudiest for parts of eastern and central England pic.twitter.com/HkMRCrZYGL — Met Office (@metoffice) May 27, 2023

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “Next week is half term week for much of the country and there is a strong signal the high-pressure will continue to dominate our weather.

“It’s exact position over the UK will dictate the temperature, wind direction and weather patterns, however, indications are that the dry, bright weather is likely to continue for most with little in the way of rain throughout next week.”

Warning for busy roads over late May bank holiday weekend

Meanwhile, travel experts are warning of busy roads over the bank holiday break.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “We fully expect families to make the most of the largely fine weather over the coming days which is [why] we’re forecasting the busiest late May bank holiday since before the pandemic.

“Into next week and half term for many parts of the UK, day trips will also be a big feature with popular routes to the coasts and countryside becoming busy.

“Getting away early in the morning or delaying trips until the evening are the best way to avoid the inevitable delays.

“No-one wants a breakdown to get in the way of them and time with family and friends, yet so many of the jobs our patrols will go out to are completely avoidable if drivers complete a few checks before they get out on to the open road.

“Ensuring oil and coolant levels are where they should be is a must, as is checking tyres are free of damage and are properly inflated.”