The show will see a shake-up as Holly Willoughby will continue to present the show with other This Morning colleagues after Phillip Schofield’s exit.

This Morning will go ahead as planned on Monday morning despite the change in presenters, an ITV spokesperson told TV Zone.

The news comes as Holly Willoughby revealed that Phillip Schofield denied that he was having an affair with another colleague when she confronted him.

“This Morning will be back on Monday”, an ITV spokesperson told TV Zone.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

Willoughby posted a statement to her Instagram stories on Saturday, May 27, writing: “When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

“It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Last weekend, Schofield quit This Morning with “immediate effect” but Willoughby will stay on the show.

Schofield has faced months of controversy due to reports of a rift with Willoughby, his brother’s child sex abuse trial and a furore over his visit to the late Queen’s lying-in-state.