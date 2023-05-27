Last night, Schofield issued a statement which was published by the Daily Mail, admitting he had an affair with a “younger male colleague” and hadn’t been truthful.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

BREAKING: This Morning presenter Dermot O'Leary is asked about Phillip Schofield by reporters but refuses to answer, saying it is not 'appropriate to comment on a story I don't know'.



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

“Phillip’s statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”

In the full apology for lying about the relationship, Schofield revealed the affair happened while he was still married to his wife Stephanie Lowe and before he publicly came out as gay.

The 61-year-old also announced he has quit ITV completely and is stepping down from his role at the broadcaster’s British Soap Awards which he has been a part of since 2006.

It comes after he recently exited with “immediate effect” from presenting This Morning amid reports of a “rift” with his co-host Holly Willoughby.

BREAKING: ITV says it investigated "rumours of a relationship" between Phillip Schofield and a younger employee, after questions were raised over what network bosses knew about the presenter's conduct.



📺 Sky 501

ITV 'deeply disappointed' over Phillip Schofield's affair with colleague

An earlier statement from ITV said the broadcaster felt “deeply disappointed” by Schofield’s “admissions of deceit”.

An ITV spokesperson said: “We are deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit made tonight by Phillip Schofield.

“The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust.

“Phillip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down."

Phillip Schofield’s management, YMU also released a statement as the company has parted with the TV presenter with “immediate effect” after 35 years.