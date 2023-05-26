The former rugby league player was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.

His wife revealed earlier today (May 26) that she will be joining Rob, along with the couple’s three children, Macy, Maya and Jackson for the Leeds Arena Group Mini Run, taking place on Sunday, June 18.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, Lindsey Burrow said: "I think it will be great to get the whole Burrow family involved."

Mrs Burrow had previously raised £100,000 for charity earlier this month when she ran the Leeds Marathon and said she hoped the money raised towards the future Rob Burrow MND Centre would make a "big difference" to families affected by the condition.

Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All organised the event in the city on Father's Day which runs alongside the Leeds 10k.

It’s split into Mini and Junior categories and is open to anyone from three years old and above.

The event will start and finish at the Parkinson Steps of the University of Leeds, with the Junior run beginning at 9.45am, followed by the Mini event at 9.55am.

More information can be found on the website.

Rob Burrow carried over marathon finishing line by Kevin Sinfield

Kevin Sinfield carried Rob Burrow over the finish line at the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon after pushing his great friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate for 26.2 miles on Sunday, May 14.

With just a couple of metres left to go, Sinfield lifted Burrow out of his specially adapted wheelchair and the pair completed the course together in an emotional conclusion at Headingley Stadium.

As a crowd cheered them on, Sinfield gave Burrow a kiss of affection after joining 12,500 other runners in Leeds’ first marathon in 20 years.

What is motor neurone disease (MND)?





Motor neurone disease (MND) is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves which causes weakness that gets worse over time, reports the NHS.

At present, there is unfortunately no cure but there are treatments used to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life.

Although some people live with the condition for many years, MND can shorten a person’s life expectancy.

Symptoms can happen gradually but early signs include:

weakness in your ankle or leg – you might trip, or find it harder to climb stairs

slurred speech, which may develop into difficulty swallowing some foods

a weak grip – you might drop things, or find it hard to open jars or do up buttons

muscle cramps and twitches

weight loss – your arms or leg muscles may have become thinner over time

difficulty stopping yourself from crying or laughing in inappropriate situations

You can find more information and advice on the NHS website and the Motor Neurone Disease Association website.