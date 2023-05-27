Whether your plants have started to blossom, your flowers are slowly opening or your vegetable patch has begun to grow above the surface, gardens can take up a lot of water.

Last month, South West Water announced they were extending a hosepipe ban that’s been in place across parts of Cornwall and Devon since summer last year.

Hosepipe bans, or Temporary Use Bans, can be put in place by water companies to manage water supplies after very dry, hot periods.

BBC Springwatch is back on BBC2 from Monday 29th May for three weeks of live programmes! Chris and Michaela will be at our brand new location at RSPB Arne in Dorset, Iolo will be roaming the region and Gillian is in North Wales! #springwatch @Natures_Voice

📸 Stu8fish on Flickr pic.twitter.com/JdXexHFxjK — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) May 10, 2023

Ahead of the even warmer temperatures we can expect later this summer, the landscaping experts at Toolstation have explained some cheap ways you can prepare for a potential hosepipe ban as the cost of living crisis continues.

The experts said: “Unfortunately, after a particularly dry winter, it’s likely there will be water shortages this summer. But there are things you can do now to prepare.

“These preparations will help to keep your lawn and garden alive and thriving in the event of a hosepipe ban.”

5 cheap tips on how to prepare for a hosepipe ban

Keep on top of weeding

“Like all plants, weeds need water to survive. Keep your beds weed-free to ensure they don’t deprive the plants you want to grow of hydration.”

Choose plants with grey or silver leaves

“Choose plants with grey-green or silver-coloured leaves as these require less water. These types of leaves reflect the sun’s rays, helping to conserve moisture within the plant tissues.”

Keep your soil healthy

“Healthy soil can hold moisture for longer. Prioritising improving the health of your soil now by adding organic matter like compost and manure could reduce the need for watering and protect your plants in the event of a hosepipe ban.”

Install a water butt

“Water butts are an affordable way to store rainwater for use in drier parts of the year. Even in dry regions of the UK, the RHS estimate 150 water butts full of perfectly clean rainwater could be collected from each roof every year.

“If you’re looking to save time, a water butt pump is a great idea - these help increase the water pressure.”

Invest in a water pump

“If you live in an area that’s regularly affected by hosepipe bans and your home is near a river, canal or stream, it could be worth investing in a water pump.

“In many instances, as a property owner, you’re legally allowed to draw water from a surface water source to irrigate your garden. A water pump makes transporting water from the water source to your garden quick and effortless.”