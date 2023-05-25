The daughter of Eastenders actor Danny Dyer announced their arrival on Instagram today (May 25).

She has welcomed the two girls with her partner and West Ham football player Jarrod Bowen.

Dani Dyer welcomes twin girls with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen

Dani, 26 who is already mum to two-year-old Santiago posted a caption on Instagram, saying “22.05.23” along with a heart emoji. However, she didn’t reveal their names just yet.

This was accompanied by a series of pictures of the two baby girls wearing white and pink babygrows with hats on.

In another snap, fans can see Jarrod carrying the babies in their car seats as they left the hospital.

Sharing the post on his own Instagram profile, Jarrod said: “The best week of my life.”

Dani announced the news that she was expecting again to her 3.6 million followers at the end of January, she wrote on Instagram: “We have been keeping a little secret... Our little TWINS. So excited to meet our babies and watch santi be the best big brother..

“The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen congratulated on the arrival of twins

Dani’s celebrity dad, Danny Dyer who recently hosted Channel 4’s Scared of the Dark, commented on the post which announced the news, saying: “Can’t stop smiling” along with two heart emojis.

Fellow Love Islander Molly Mae who recently gave birth to Bambi, wrote: “Congratulations beautiful” with three crying face emojis.

Kate Ferdinand who is married to footballer Rio Ferdinand, said: “Just perfect. Congratulations” with several love-themed emojis.

Many footballers also showed their support for the couple.

Jude Bellingham said: “Congratulations bro” with a heart emoji.

Declan Rice posted: “Unbelievable. congratulations to you both x” including another heart emoji.

