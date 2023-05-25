The Channel 4 show recently saw popular YouTuber and social media star Saffron Barker who was paired with broadcaster Bobby Seagull along with This Morning’s stars Eva and Nik Speakman make it to the final stage.

However, after Strictly’s Saffron and Bobby decided to split, they were both eventually caught - Saffron was captured on foot while Bobby was found seconds away from making it onto the plane at the extraction point.

Celebrity Hunted has been long-listed for an NTA 🎉🥳



Voting is now open for this year’s NTAs – cast your vote for us in the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award category at the link below:https://t.co/4neaXIAN7o#CelebrityHunted #NTAs pic.twitter.com/F5f6nT93qY — Hunted HQ (@Hunted_HQ) May 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the Speakmans were captured after fleeing from their taxi when they tried to outrun the Hunters.

Now, the next famous faces to try and survive two weeks on the run while hiding from former police officers, intelligence, and army personnel have been ‘revealed’.

Who are the celebrities on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted?

Rumoured names include Strictly Come Dancing professionals Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington, and Loose Women's Denise Welch and her husband Lincoln, reports The Sun and TV Zone.

Denise, who is the mother of The 1975's lead singer Matty Healy recently posted a video on Instagram thanking fans for her birthday wishes earlier in the week and explained her absence from the ITV1 daytime show and social media as she was "going on a little adventure" for a "couple of weeks".

EastEnders Danielle Harold, who recently left the BBC soap as her character Lola Pearce died from a brain tumour has also been named.

Other celebrities thought to be joining the line-up include Coronation Street's Kimberley Hart-Simpson, former Strictly It Takes Two presenter Rylan Clark and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini.

Channel 4 is yet to officially confirm the line-up but you can keep up to date with the broadcaster's announcements on social media.

All previous episodes of Celebrity Hunted are available to watch on Channel 4 on-demand.