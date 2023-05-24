Turner died at her home in Switzerland today (May 24) after a long illness, her publicist confirmed.

As reported by Sky News, they said: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

Following the sad news of the death of the legendary Tina Turner, you can hear some of her classic performances and interviews recorded ‘At The BBC’ in two special programmes now available on @bbcsounds https://t.co/0hWXZkevL0 — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) May 24, 2023

The official Tina Turner Instagram account posted a tribute to the River Deep – Mountain High star.

It said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Paddy McGuiness and Piers Morgan lead tributes to Tina Turner after her death at the age of 83

Former Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness wrote: "What a shock. Another great leaving us. When Icons pass away it really resonates. RIP Tina Turner."

On Twitter, Star Trek’s George Takei posted: "A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens. You were always simply The Best.”

Canadian singer Bryan Adams also tweeted: “RIP @tinaturner My condolences to Erwin and Tina's family. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It's Only Love and that's all. #tinaturner” along with a picture of the pair together.

Commenting on the post on Tina Turner’s Instagram account, Naomi Campbell said: "REST in Peace & Power THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON . There will never be another . Cherish my times with you."

Singer Alexandra Burke posted: "RIP to the one and only Tina. There will never be anyone like you. truly the greatest!"

TV presenter Piers Morgan wrote: “RIP Tina Turner. Simply, the best.”

Who is Rock 'n' Roll star Tina Turner?





Often referred to as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" and known for her hits Proud Mary, Best and What’s Love Got To Do With It, Turner’s career spanned more than 60 years.

The American-Swiss singer, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, won eight competitive Grammy Awards and has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

Her solo works include 10 studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks and five compilations, which together have sold more than 100 million records.

In 2008 she duetted at the Grammys with Beyonce for a rendition of Proud Mary which featured both the powerful singers, in sparkly outfits, mirroring each other’s choreography.

Other notable duets throughout her career included performing with David Bowie and in 1985 she took to the stage with The Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger during Live Aid.

Her career spanned more than music, with her starring in the 1985 film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome alongside Mel Gibson and she also appeared in 1993’s Last Action Hero.