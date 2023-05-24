The former Top Gear and current Grand Tour presenter took to This Morning today to show off his cooking skills and talk about the latest season of his new show.

He cooked a vegan burger which presenters Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle described as 'absolutely stunning'.

Describing the new series This Morning said James May was "on a mission to prove that you don’t need to be a brilliant cook to make delicious food".

James May's Oh Cook season 2

Season two of James May's Oh Cook is out now on Amazon Prime.

He knows what he's doing this time...or does he? 🤔 Oh Cook! season 2 is out NOW! 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/xSu44SRSeI — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) May 24, 2023

Describing the show, Amazon Prime says: "James May is back in the kitchen! This season sees our rookie chef bravely take on delicious yet challenging recipes from across the globe.

"From Mexico and Japan via 1970s dinner parties and European classics, James shows how anyone can master great dishes with ingredients you can actually buy.

"And all without the usual television cooking format trickery."

Season 2 consists of seven episodes.

All episodes from season one are also available on Prime Video.