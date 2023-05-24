Whether you’re looking to bring a family heirloom back to life on The Repair Shop or you’re up for looking for love on First Dates, there are plenty of opportunities to take part in TV shows.

If you’ve seen a show that you think you’d be good at, it’s worth checking if applications are open.

Let the BBC help you plan your summer wedding in a new @BBC2 show My Big Gay Wedding as we celebrate 10 years of same sex marriage. For more information and to apply: https://t.co/aEOSaxmiKY pic.twitter.com/ikc4UoBiIi — BBC Casting (@BBC_Casting) May 4, 2023

TV shows you can apply to be a part of on BBC, ITV and Channel 4

Here are some of the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 shows you can apply for.

BBC shows

To find out more about the shows currently looking for applicants or to apply, you can visit the BBC website.

My Big Gay Wedding (working title) – applications close on June 12, 2023

The Repair Shop

The Great British Sewing Bee - applications close on May 26, 2023

Bring the Drama (working title) - applications close on June 4, 2023

The Travelling Auctioneers - applications close on July 31, 2023

MasterChef - applications close on August 28, 2023

Touring Toolshed - applications close on June 30, 2023

The Traitors – applications close on July 31, 2023

Clean It Fix It - applications close on June 30, 2023

Dragons’ Den - applications close on May 30, 2023

Young MasterChef - applications close on June 23, 2023

Antiques Roadshow

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Home Under the Hammer

Bargain Hunt

Escape to the Country

Gardeners’ Question Time

Rip Off Britain

The One Show

Are you a brilliant amateur sewer? The Great British Sewing Bee on @BBCTwo is looking for a new collection of talented home sewers to showcase their talents on this new series. Apply here: https://t.co/GOANUlz8d2 pic.twitter.com/2sTjIDGMg8 — BBC Casting (@BBC_Casting) April 25, 2023

ITV shows

To find out more about the shows currently looking for applicants or to apply, you can visit the ITV website.

Password - applications close on June 9, 2023

The Romance Retreat - applications close on May 31, 2023

Dickinson’s Real Deal

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win - applications close on August 31, 2023 (may be extended without notice)

Big Brother - applications close on June 30, 2023

Channel 4 shows

To find out more about the shows currently looking for applicants or to apply, you can visit the Channel 4 website.

Married at First Sight UK

Come Dine With Me

Countdown

Location, Location, Location

Stacey Solomon’s Brickin’ It!

First Dates

A Place in the Sun

You can check the details of the shows and the application deadlines via the relevant websites.