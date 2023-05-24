Have you always wanted to appear on TV? Well, you’re in luck as there’s a variety of opportunities to feature on popular TV shows across BBC, ITV and Channel 4.
Whether you’re looking to bring a family heirloom back to life on The Repair Shop or you’re up for looking for love on First Dates, there are plenty of opportunities to take part in TV shows.
If you’ve seen a show that you think you’d be good at, it’s worth checking if applications are open.
Let the BBC help you plan your summer wedding in a new @BBC2 show My Big Gay Wedding as we celebrate 10 years of same sex marriage. For more information and to apply: https://t.co/aEOSaxmiKY pic.twitter.com/ikc4UoBiIi— BBC Casting (@BBC_Casting) May 4, 2023
TV shows you can apply to be a part of on BBC, ITV and Channel 4
Here are some of the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 shows you can apply for.
BBC shows
To find out more about the shows currently looking for applicants or to apply, you can visit the BBC website.
- My Big Gay Wedding (working title) – applications close on June 12, 2023
- The Repair Shop
- The Great British Sewing Bee - applications close on May 26, 2023
- Bring the Drama (working title) - applications close on June 4, 2023
- The Travelling Auctioneers - applications close on July 31, 2023
- MasterChef - applications close on August 28, 2023
- Touring Toolshed - applications close on June 30, 2023
- The Traitors – applications close on July 31, 2023
- Clean It Fix It - applications close on June 30, 2023
- Dragons’ Den - applications close on May 30, 2023
- Young MasterChef - applications close on June 23, 2023
- Antiques Roadshow
- DIY SOS: The Big Build
- Home Under the Hammer
- Bargain Hunt
- Escape to the Country
- Gardeners’ Question Time
- Rip Off Britain
- The One Show
Are you a brilliant amateur sewer? The Great British Sewing Bee on @BBCTwo is looking for a new collection of talented home sewers to showcase their talents on this new series. Apply here: https://t.co/GOANUlz8d2 pic.twitter.com/2sTjIDGMg8— BBC Casting (@BBC_Casting) April 25, 2023
ITV shows
To find out more about the shows currently looking for applicants or to apply, you can visit the ITV website.
- Password - applications close on June 9, 2023
- The Romance Retreat - applications close on May 31, 2023
- Dickinson’s Real Deal
- Ant & Dec's Limitless Win - applications close on August 31, 2023 (may be extended without notice)
- Big Brother - applications close on June 30, 2023
Channel 4 shows
To find out more about the shows currently looking for applicants or to apply, you can visit the Channel 4 website.
- Married at First Sight UK
- Come Dine With Me
- Countdown
- Location, Location, Location
- Stacey Solomon’s Brickin’ It!
- First Dates
- A Place in the Sun
You can check the details of the shows and the application deadlines via the relevant websites.
