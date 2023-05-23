Schofield had presented the morning programme for more than 20 years and since co-hosting with Holly Willoughby, the pair had become one of the nation’s favourite TV duos.

His departure came amid reports of a "rift" between Schofield and Willoughby.

Rochelle Humes breaks silence on Phillip Schofield’s This Morning exit

The former Saturday’s singer has often appeared alongside Schofield on the famous ITV sofa to co-host the show.

Humes, who is married to Marvin Humes from boyband JLS posted a collage of pictures of herself and Schofield on her Instagram stories.

She wrote: “I’ve proudly been a part of the This Morning family for almost 10 years and over the last few, it has been an absolutely pleasure learning so much from you.

“Thanks for all the lessons – you’re a fountain of love knowledge and laughter. Big love @Schofe.”

Phillip Schofield steps down from This Morning with ‘immediate effect’

Sharing the news on Instagram on Saturday (May 20), Schofield said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

On Schofield’s departure, Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”