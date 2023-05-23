The mother of The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy posted a video on Instagram with the caption “Thank you and au revoir for a couple of weeks!!!” along with a couple of love heart emojis.

The 65-year-old thanked everyone for her well-wishes on her birthday and explained her absence from the daytime show, which she regularly appears on alongside Ruth Langsford, Charlene White and Coleen Nolan.

Loose Women’s Denise Welch to take a break from ITV daytime show

On the Instagram video, the former Coronation Street actress said: "Well... on today, on my 65th birthday, I want to say thank you in advance for all the lovely messages and comments that I've received.

"I'm going off on a little adventure for a couple of weeks so I'm going to be off here and off my phone.

"I don't quite know how I'm going to cope, but I'm going to give it a try, so don't think I have disappeared."

Denise also paid tribute to those who are mourning their mothers as her birthday marks the day she lost her own mum Ann, but called the day “a celebration of life”.

She continued: “It’s just a temporary little holiday. For those missing their mums, I'm thinking of you. It's a full circle. She brought me into the world on the 22nd of May and she left the world holding mine and my sister's hand on the 22nd of May, so it's a celebration of life as well."

Denise Welch hasn't fallen out with any of her Loose Women co-stars in '20 years'





Denise, who has also played Modern Foreign Languages teacher Steph Haydock in Waterloo Road, has starred on Loose Women alongside many other panellists including Ruth Langsford, Kay Adams, and Colleen Nolan since 2005.

The soap actress insists she has a great relationship with her co-stars.

She told OK! Magazine: "It’s great for me – it fits into my lifestyle, I love the girls. I know that every single day I seem to be ‘in a feud’, but I’ve never had a fall out in 20 years with any of the women on that show.

"I’ve never had an argument with any of them.

"Yes, we’ve had arguments on the set - that’s part of the show.

"Put it this way, I’m a woman’s woman. So, believe you me, I’d be out like a shot, and if 'Loose Women' was b***** backstage, I wouldn’t be there."