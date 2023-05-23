The tumours are graded by how fast they grow and the likelihood of them growing back after treatment such as medication, surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Grade 1 and 2 tumours are classed as “low grade”, and grade 3 and 4 tumours are “high grade”.

What are the different types of brain tumours?





The NHS says there are two main types of brain tumours:

non-cancerous (benign) brain tumours – these are low grade (grade 1 or 2), which means they grow slowly and are less likely to return after treatment

cancerous (malignant) brain tumours – these are high grade (grade 3 or 4) and either start in the brain (primary tumours) or spread into the brain from elsewhere (secondary tumours); they're more likely to grow back after treatment

The NHS also says brain tumours can affect people of any age, including children but they tend to be more common in older adults.

Symptoms of brain cancer

The symptoms of a brain tumour can vary depending on what part of the brain is affected, reports the NHS.

Common symptoms include:

headaches

seizures (fits)

persistently feeling sick (nausea), being sick (vomiting) and drowsiness

mental or behavioural changes, such as memory problems or changes in personality

progressive weakness or paralysis on one side of the body

vision or speech problems

Although having some of these symptoms may not mean you have a brain tumour, it’s important to note that if you have any concerns you should see a GP.

You can also visit the Cancer Research UK website for more information and advice about brain cancer.