Schofield announced he was leaving the morning show after 20 years as one of its presenters on Saturday.

ITV have yet to announce who will replace the veteran broadcaster, however, Piers Morgan, who previously hosted Good Morning Britain for the broadcaster, has ruled himself out of taking a seat on the This Morning sofa.

He wrote on Twitter: “Thanks to everyone suggesting I might replace Philip Schofield at This Morning in a Lazarus-like comeback to ITV.

The TalkTV presenter infamously fell out with ITV bosses when he refused to apologise for on-air comments made about Duchess Meghan during his time as Good Morning Britain host, leading to him quitting the show and channel.

Following Phillip Schofield’s This Morning send-off on Monday, Piers also suggested daytime TV was “infested by a pack of savages”.

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: “Anyone who thinks daytime telly is full of smiley, nicey, happy clappy people; I think they are beginning to realise it is infested by a pack of savages.

"There is nothing more ruthless than the way talent, as we so laughably get called in TV, get treated when the plug gets pulled."

Piers said he believed Phillip was “entitled to a better send-off” from the show.

He said: "I do think, after 20-odd years on 'This Morning', winning awards every year, whatever has gone on behind the scenes, he was entitled to a better send-off.

"But then, I thought I was too at 'Good Morning Britain' for breaking all the ratings records and making the show the most talked-about show in the country - but that’s showbiz. And showbiz is a shallow pool of shark-infested waters."

Opening the broadcast on Monday, presented Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary paid tribute to Phillip.

Alison said: “We can’t start today’s show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa. Phillip Schofield.”

O’Leary added: “So as a show, everyone on and off screen at ITV and This Morning on say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show such a success over the last 21 years.”

Hammond continued: “Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had, and we and all the team wish him all the best for the future.”