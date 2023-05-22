Monday's episode saw the panel discuss Victoria Beckham among other topics before The Nolans singer, Coleen interrupted the show.

Coleen interrupted host Ruth Langford to talk about co-star Dame Kelly Holmes.

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan interrupts ITV show after co-star 'gets right on her nerves'





Here's your Monday Loose line-up 🙌



Tune in at 12.30 on ITV1 📷📺 pic.twitter.com/H9gQXpqM5y — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 22, 2023

She said: "Can I just interject?" before Ruth responded: "Please do, Coleen."

Coleen continued: "Look at me with my big words. Can I just acknowledge Dame Kelly Holmes here, on my left, is getting right on my nerves?"

"You have just won another award!" to which Kelly responded: "Yes".

Coleen Nolan added: "You're going to need a new house to put all your awards in."

This comes after the retired middle-distance athlete was named the Media Personality of the Year at the Diva Magazines Awards, seeing her commended for her recent work on television.

Loose Women first began in 1999 with the ITV show also being known as Live Talk.

Presenter of the moment @AJOdudu is with us today discussing not 1 but 2 new exciting projects! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hJ0tH8IjSS — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 22, 2023

There is also a male-orientated show called Loose Men which occasionally airs to raise awareness about mental health-related subjects.

This recently happened last week when a panel comprising Tommy Fury, Martin Kemp, The Chase's Paul Sinha and Vernon Kay discussed issues ranging from erectile dysfunction to when the right time to pop the marriage question is.

Loose Women airs between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm on weekdays and can be watched on ITV1 and ITVX.