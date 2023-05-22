Madeline McCann disappeared from her bed on May 3, 2007, aged three, leading to a years-long missing person case.

Recently, German national, Christian Brueckner, 45 was made a formal suspect in the investigation into the disappearance by Portuguese prosecutors.

Police will search a reservoir visited by the man suspected of abducting Madeleine McCann.

(John Stilwell/PA) Madeliene McCann went missing in 2007 (Image: John Stilwell/PA)

Who are Madeleine McCann's parents?





Kate and Gerry McCann are both physicians from Liverpool and Glasgow respectively who met in 1993.

Gerald Patrick McCann graduated from Glasgow University with a BSc in physiology/sports science in 1989.

Kate Marie McCann studied at the University of Dundee before graduating with a degree in medicine in 1992.

They became parents in 2003 when Madeleine McCann was born.

What happened to Madeleine McCann's parents Kate and Gerry after her disappearance?





Since the disappearance in 2007, the couple have remained together with the two appealing for international help to find their daughter numerous times over the years.

Since the announcement of a new suspect in 2020, the pair took to social media to post a statement discussing the update.

They said: "We welcome the appeal today regarding the disappearance of our daughter, Madeleine.

"We would like to thank the police forces involved for their continued efforts in the search for Madeleine.

"All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice. We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace.

We will be making no further comment regarding the appeal today. We would like to thank the general public for their ongoing support and encourage anyone who has information directly related to the appeal, to contact the police. Thank you. Kate and Gerry."