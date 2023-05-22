The veteran broadcaster, 61, made the announcement on Saturday, after fronting the show with Holly Willoughby since 2009.

However, a source said he wants to continue his other presenting duties on The Cube, the British Soap Awards, and Dancing on Ice, which he presents with Holly.

A source told the Sunday Mirror: “Phil’s fate was decided on Friday… he was upset, but firm that if he was going to walk away he wanted to keep his roles on The Cube, the British Soap Awards, and Dancing on Ice – crucially, with or without Holly.

“And they agreed to the terms he laid out. As far as he was concerned, if he was going to take one for the team, they would owe him.”

Announcing his exit from This Morning on Instagram, Phillip said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Phillip initially hosted the show alongside Fern Britton from 2002 until 2009 and has appeared alongside Holly Willoughby ever since.

Holly also posted shortly after the announcement, saying: “Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.

"The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”