Morgan made headlines after leaving Good Morning Britain in 2021 following an on-air dispute with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan said he did not believe Meghan Markles' claims, with his comments sparking more than 50,000 complaints – the most in Ofcom’s history.

Schofield revealed on Saturday (May 20), he would be stepping down from his role on This Morning with "immediate effect".

Phillip Schofield announced on Saturday (May 20) he would be stepping down from ITV's This Morning. (Image: PA)

The announcement comes following a turbulent few months for Schofield.

He has been the centre of numerous headlines surrounding reports of a rift with his long-time This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby, his brother’s sex abuse trial and public outcry over his visit to the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

Piers Morgan says there is "just one problem" about a return to ITV

Schofield's exit left the door open for Moragn to return to ITV alongside Willoughby on This Morning.

He broke his silence on Sunday (May 21) afternoon, saying there was just one problem with a potential comeback.

Thanks to everyone suggesting I might replace Philip Schofield at This Morning in a Lazarus-like comeback to ITV.

Unfortunately, there’s just one problem: I still don’t believe a single word Meghan Markle says! pic.twitter.com/PKAbTAYlvc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 21, 2023

Morgan, on social media, said: "Thanks to everyone suggesting I might replace Philip Schofield at This Morning in a Lazarus-like comeback to ITV.

"Unfortunately, there’s just one problem: I still don’t believe a single word Meghan Markle says!"

His post seemed to leave fans disappointed, with many hoping for an ITV comeback.

One person on Twitter said: "Ahh we need you back!!"

Another added: "I would start watching it if Piers presented it."

While on Instagram, someone said: "Love you ...now that would be definitely worth tuning back in for ...what a show that would make ."

Another added: "Seriously you would make the show more entertaining!!"