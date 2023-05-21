Schofield announced on Saturday (May 20) he would be stepping down from his role as co-host of This Morning with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the breakfast show.

Holly Willoughby, who Schofield has hosted alongside since 2009, will remain on the show but she is taking an early half-term holiday break next week and will return on June 5.

Hammond and O’Leary, who co-host the show on Fridays, will be on the sofa in their absence on Monday morning, but ITV has not yet confirmed who will present for the rest of the week.

Both Hammond and O'Leary are among the favourites to replace Schofield full-time along with the likes of Rylan Clark, Gino D'Acampo and Rochelle and Marvin Humes who have all spent time on the show in varying roles.

ITV has said Willoughby will stay on This Morning and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family” in the interim.

Last Thursday marked Schofield’s last day on the show as the broadcaster said he will not be returning for a final episode.

Why did Phillip Schofield leave This Morning?





Phillip Schofield revealed on Saturday, he would be stepping down from his role on This Morning, effective immediately.

The announcement comes following a turbulent few months for Schofield.

He has been the centre of numerous headlines surrounding reports of a rift with his long-time This Morning co-host Willoughby, his brother’s sex abuse trial and public outcry over his visit to the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

Schofield, sharing the news of his exit from This Morning on Instagram, said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”