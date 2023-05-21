It comes after the presenter shared in a statement on May 20 that he would be leaving the award-winning chatshow following rumours that he and Holly Willoughby had fallen out.

The pair were said to be 'barely speaking' off camera whilst keeping a united front during air time.

Following the news of Schofield's immediate exit, Willoughby shared a touching tributing, writing that "the sofa won't feel the same without him".

Phillip Schofield's future on Dancing On Ice uncertain

Now that Schofield has left This Morning, many are wondering if he will continue to host the celebrity competition show, Dancing On Ice.

Schofield and Willoughby have hosted the show together for a number of years but following their rumoured rift, it's unsure the pair will continue.

Although not in production yet, according to the Metro, Dancing On Ice typically airs at the start of each year.

But, ITV has shared that Schofield will still work with the channel, writing in their own statement that: "Phillip will continue to present peak time shows for ITV including next month’s The British Soap Awards and a new prime time series.”

Although there is no news on what the show will be, it's said that information on the new show will be shared soon.