According to The Sun, Willoughby and former co-host Phillip Schofield were set to take a week off from ITV's This Morning beginning at the end of this week before returning on Monday, June 5.

Despite Schofield's announcement on Saturday (May 20) that he would be stepping down from the breakfast show permanently, effective immediately, Willoughby is still reportedly taking the pre-arranged week off.

Willoughby's week off, The Sun said is for half term.

Holly Willoughby will take a break from This Morning at the end of this week. (Image: PA)

Why did Phillip Schofield leave This Morning?





Phillip Schofield, who has been a presenter on ITV's This Morning since 2002, revealed on Saturday, he would be stepping down from his role on This Morning, effective immediately.

Schofield's decision comes following rumours of an off-air rift with Willoughby.

His announcement, made on Instagram, read: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Phillip Schofield announced yesterday he would be stepping down from This Morning effective immediately. (Image: ITV/PA)

The announcement comes following a turbulent few months for Schofield.

He has been the centre of numerous headlines surrounding reports of a rift with his long-time This Morning co-host Willoughby, his brother’s sex abuse trial and public outcry over his visit to the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

Speculation began a few weeks ago of an alleged rift between Schofield and Willoughby which reported they were "barely speaking" off camera.

Despite the speculation, the duo put on a united front during the show this week and made no reference to stories in the press.

These reports came after Schofield took pre-planned leave from the ITV show around his brother’s sex abuse trial at Exeter Crown Court last month.

Former civilian police worker Timothy Schofield, 54, was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child.

Last September, TV pair Schofield and Willoughby also faced a backlash over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Who will replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning?





ITV released a statement on Saturday following the news Schofield would be leaving This Morning.

ITV’s managing director, of media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo, added: “Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.

“This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

In the statement, the broadcaster also outlined who would be replacing Schofield on This Morning.

It said Willoughby would continue to present the show and Schofield would be replaced as her co-host by "members of the This Morning family".

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond are two people that are in line to take over from Phillip Schofield on This Morning. (Image: ITV)

Members of the This Morning family include the likes of Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

PA Media has said there are a number of other candidates that could be in the running to replace Schofield long-term.

Rylan Clark, Gino D'Acampo and Rochelle and Marvin Humes are four names the news agency put forward, with all having appeared on This Morning in various roles over the years.