It comes after the shocking news that Schofield would be leaving This Morning with immediate effect amid rumours of an ongoing feud between himself and Holly Willoughby.

The pair's relationship was said to become “cooled” according to The Mirror, with it suggested that they were not talking to each other off camera.

Sharing the news that he would be stepping down from This Morning after 20 years, Schofield called the situation “very difficult” adding that he understood that “ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on.”

This Morning released a statement on the news. (Image: ITV)

Whilst Willougby shared thanks to her former co-host: “I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Phillip Scholfield to host new ITV prime time show

Alongside the presenter's own statements, ITV released a statement on behalf of the This Morning production.

In the post, they shared that Schofield’s last episode of This Morning took place on Thursday, May 18 but that he would continue to work with ITV.

As ITV said: “Phillip will continue to present peak time shows for ITV including next month’s The British Soap Awards and a new prime time series.”

Although there is no news on what the show will be, it's said that information on the new show will be shared soon.