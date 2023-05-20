Phillip Schofield has revealed he will be stepping down from his role on This Morning, effective immediately.
Schofield, who has been a presenter on ITV's This Morning since 2002, made the announcement via social media this afternoon (Saturday, May 20).
He said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.
“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.
"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.
“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.
"I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”
The announcement comes following rumours of an off-air feud with co-host Holly Willoughby.
Holly Willoughby pays tribute to This Morning co-host
Following Schofield's announcement, his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby took to social media to pay him tribute.
Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.
"The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here