Schofield, who has been a presenter on ITV's This Morning since 2002, made the announcement via social media this afternoon (Saturday, May 20).

He said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

Holly Willoughby has paid tribute to Phillip Schofield following his announcement.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

The announcement comes following rumours of an off-air feud with co-host Holly Willoughby.

Holly Willoughby pays tribute to This Morning co-host

Following Schofield's announcement, his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby took to social media to pay him tribute.

Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.

"The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”