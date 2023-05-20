The comedian's playful dig was made whilst he was answering questions from the husband and wife duo alongside his dad Michael.

As Rosie said to the father and son pair: “You two come across like you’ve got a lovely relationship.”

To which a quick Jack replied: “Behind closed doors we’re like Holly and Phil. We don’t speak to each other.”

The joke was followed by shocked gasps from the audience as host Rosie was left unsure what to say as Jack said: “What? Come on!”

Jack Whitehall shocked viewers. (Image: BBC/Avalon/Ellis O'Brien)

Jack Whitehall makes dig at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

The comedians comment, who recently shared he was becoming a dad for the first time, comes after ongoing reports that the This Morning hosts are ‘not speaking off camera’.

It is reported that they avoided each other at Keith Lemon’s 50th birthday party after Holly realised, they’re not Ant and Dec and do not need each other all the time.

Now it’s said that This Morning bosses are in ‘crisis talks’ to recover the pairs-stained relationship with it also being reported that Phil is refusing to quit the show.

Both presenter's contracts are up for renewal soon but negotiations over the summer could see a change to the hosts of This Morning.