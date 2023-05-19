It could be your last chance to see some of the biggest titles on Disney+, as reports suggest that there will be more than 40 shows being removed from the streaming platform.
It's also been suggested that over the next week, the company will be taking content down from the American TV service Hulu.
Just some of the worldwide titles reported to be leaving are Big Shot, Turner and Hooch and the remake of Cheaper by the Dozen starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union.
Christine McCarthy, the chief financial officer (CFO) of The Walt Disney Company, told investors that the company was “in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC [direct to consumer] services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation”, reports The Metro.
She added: "As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms."
What titles are being removed from Disney+?
Here is a list of some of the shows being removed from Disney+, according to Deadline:
- America the Beautiful
- Among the Stars
- Artemis Fowl
- Be Our Chef
- Better Nate Than Ever
- The Big Fib
- Big Shot
- Black Beauty
- Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
- Clouds
- Diary of a Future President
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
- Earth to Ned
- Encore!
- Foodtastic
- Harmonious Live!
- Howard
- It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer
- Just Beyond
- Magic Camp
- The Making of Willow
- The Mighty Ducks
- Marvel’s Hero Project
- Marvel’s MPower
- More Than Robots
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- The One and Only Ivan
- Own the Room
- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
- Pick of the Litter
- The Princess
- The Real Right Stuff
- Rogue Trip
- Rosaline
- Shop Class
- A Spark Story
- Stargirl (2020)
- Stuntman
- Super/Natural
- Timmy Failure
- Turner & Hooch
- Weird but True!
- Willow
- Wolfgang
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
When is Disney+ removing more than 50 titles?
According to Deadline, the movement is set to take place from Friday, May 26.
The list features short-lived series, specials and direct-to-streaming films.
Disney+ is yet to make an official announcement.
