It's also been suggested that over the next week, the company will be taking content down from the American TV service Hulu.

Just some of the worldwide titles reported to be leaving are Big Shot, Turner and Hooch and the remake of Cheaper by the Dozen starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union.

Christine McCarthy, the chief financial officer (CFO) of The Walt Disney Company, told investors that the company was “in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC [direct to consumer] services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation”, reports The Metro.

She added: "As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms."

What titles are being removed from Disney+?





Here is a list of some of the shows being removed from Disney+, according to Deadline:

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Better Nate Than Ever

The Big Fib

Big Shot

Black Beauty

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Clouds

Diary of a Future President

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Earth to Ned

Encore!

Foodtastic

Harmonious Live!

Howard

It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Magic Camp

The Making of Willow

The Mighty Ducks

Marvel’s Hero Project

Marvel’s MPower

More Than Robots

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

Own the Room

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Pick of the Litter

The Princess

The Real Right Stuff

Rogue Trip

Rosaline

Shop Class

A Spark Story

Stargirl (2020)

Stuntman

Super/Natural

Timmy Failure

Turner & Hooch

Weird but True!

Willow

Wolfgang

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

When is Disney+ removing more than 50 titles?





According to Deadline, the movement is set to take place from Friday, May 26.

The list features short-lived series, specials and direct-to-streaming films.

Disney+ is yet to make an official announcement.