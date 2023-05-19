The series is based on a Danish show of the same name and matches couples based on scientific and sociological factors.

The selected couples then marry their chosen partner with no prior knowledge of the said person.

In a statement, the production company said that after "the success of our last series" they are looking for new participants to apply.

This comes after the Australian version of Married At First Sight ended with E4 teasing the return of the UK edition online.

How to apply to take part in the new series of Married At First Sight

Applications are now open with participants able to apply on the Married At First Sight website where users will be greeted by a message reading: "Welcome! Thank you for your interest in applying for Married At First Sight UK.

"Please fill in this short application form and one of the team will get back to you if they would like to proceed with your application.

"Please note we will only be accepting applicants who are aged 18 and over and feel ready for marriage. Closing date for applications is 1st December 2023."

The application process is said to only take around three minutes with those interested needing to fill out a profile and answer some questions before hitting send.