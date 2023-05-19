Former Hear’Say singer Myleene Klass was crowned the first ever ‘legend’ of the series by hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

She claimed the top spot after competing against Diversity star Jordan Banjo in the last trial.

The pair had to battle it out in a gruesome eating challenge as the other eliminated campmates watched from the sidelines.

Klass took the lead as she ate 60 mice tails and 40 spoons of fermented tofu.

Here she is, our first ever I'm A Celebrity Legend… @KlassMyleene 👑🙌 An amazing cast, an incredible adventure… and a fair bit of glugs, sweat and tears along the way 😅 Thanks for joining us on our first ever #ImACeleb South Africaaaaa! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8cF514YlQy — antanddec (@antanddec) May 12, 2023

Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec have now revealed when the episode of I’m A Celeb…South Africa unseen moments will air on TV.

When will I’m A Celeb… South Africa unseen moments be on TV?





The special one-hour episode will air tonight (May 19) at 9pm on ITV1.

Posting on social media, Ant and Dec said: “We thought we’d already peaked here... but there's more! Catch the hour-long special of unseen moments from #ImACeleb South Africa on @itv tonight from 9pm.”

The show will highlight some of the “most memorable campmates” as viewers take a look back on three weeks of entertainment in the South African jungle.

We thought we’d already peaked here... but there's more! 😉😂⛰ Catch the hour-long special of unseen moments from #ImACeleb South Africa on @itv tonight from 9pm 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1BFJpmDqxF — antanddec (@antanddec) May 19, 2023

Ant and Dec issue ITV Saturday Night Takeaway update

The broadcaster recently confirmed that the Geordie duo will 'take a break' from the Saturday night entertainment programme after the 2024 series.

The award-winning presenters have said that reaching the “milestone” of 20 series seemed like the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.”

The hit series has previously taken a pause in 2009 before returning four years later in 2013.

“We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath,” McPartlin said, addressing fans on social media on Thursday.

Donnelly added: “We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV managing director, media and entertainment, said: “When you think of Saturday night television you think of Saturday Night Takeaway.

“Over 20 series the show has become a cultural phenomenon, and while we eagerly anticipate what Ant & Dec have up their sleeves for the 2024 series, we completely understand their desire to take a pause, take stock, and think about what the next incarnation of the show might look like.”