According to The Sun, Holly and Phil will be taking a week off from ITV's This Morning beginning at the end of next week.

This is before the pair are scheduled to return on Monday, June 5.

The week off is said to be a result of the half term, which is a regular occurrence.

This Morning co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been involved in an off-air rift. (Image: ITV)

The break comes at a good time for the pair who have been involved in a very public, off-air rift.

Phil and Holly continue to co-host This Morning dispute rift

Phil and Holly returned to This Morning on Monday after reports their relationship had become strained after 14 years of presenting alongside each other on the breakfast show.

With exam season upon us, Holly opens up about the piece of advice she tells her daughter Belle. 📝 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/JahouMdIXr — This Morning (@thismorning) May 17, 2023

A source told The Sun the pair are "barely speaking" to each other off-air and they had cancelled their annual family holiday together.

There were no signs of an alleged rift as they co-hosted This Morning this week but off-air reports are the pair's relationship has "cooled".

Despite the rift, Phil claimed last weekend Holly continued to be his “rock” especially during his brother’s sex abuse trial at Exeter Crown Court last month.

Phillip Schofield could be facing the axe from This Morning

According to The Sun Phil faces the axe from This Morning after first joining the show back in 2022.

According to The Sun, Phillip Schofield could be facing the axe from his presenting role at This Morning. (Image: PA)

A source told The Sun: “This Morning is preparing for some seismic changes this summer — and Phil is lined up as the first major name for the chop when his contract expires this summer.

“It’s highly unlikely he’ll be back in September.

“Plans are being drawn up for a new look This Morning and, at the moment, Phil is not featuring in them.

"He has worked on the show for over two decades. Many feel it is time for some fresh blood.”