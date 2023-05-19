The broadcaster has revealed that the world’s longest-running soap will open its doors to launch the Coronation Street Experience.

It follows the success of the recently opened visitor centre which has been home to the programme’s tours for the past few months.

Now, the exhibition has been fully developed into a one-stop shop for every Corrie fan giving fabulous access to replica sets, historic props, iconic costumes and of course the Corrie ‘shop’.

It's hard to say goodbye to your work best friend, but imagine doing it when you've worked together since you were 11 🥹 @itvcorrie's @colsonsmith shares his love for his (soon to be ex) co-star @ellieLleach ❤️#Lorraine #Corrie #CoronationStreet pic.twitter.com/TTOsWrILLv — Lorraine (@lorraine) May 18, 2023

What will the Coronation Street Experience be about?





As well as being able to see props and costumes from the soap which will be regularly updated after storylines in Corrie have finished, it will also be open seven days a week for visitors.

Neil Currie, Guest Experience Manager said, "We know that fans of Coronation Street want to get up close to some of the props and sets that they see on screen, be it Deirdre’s infamous glasses, or inside The Rovers Return.

“The new exhibition gives us the chance to not only extend the weekend tour experience as it will be included for every visitor.

Stephanie Davis and Ryan Early join Coronation Street for a sizzling summer storyline! 🔥



Read more about their story here👇 https://t.co/JBD65LWoDA#Corrie pic.twitter.com/l0zpXdYNn7 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) May 16, 2023

“It will also be open 7 days a week, giving everybody the opportunity to take a seat in ‘Roy’s Rolls’ or stand behind the bar at ‘The Rovers’ and see iconic costumes and props from over 60 years of drama.”

The new exhibition floor will complement the tour, alongside a cinema, café and retail space.

In addition to the replica sets and original props, the tour itself has also evolved to include access to new sets such as Weatherfield Precinct.

When does the Coronation Street Experience start?





Tickets for the ITV soap's new exhibition are available now online.

Fans don’t have to wait too long to start planning a trip as the new Coronation Street Experience will begin on Saturday, June 10.

The award-winning 90-minute tour based at Media City in Manchester has attracted fans from all over the world since its launch in 2014.

Currie added: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer fans of Coronation Street an even more immersive experience with the launch of the Coronation Street Experience and can’t wait for our first guests to arrive.”