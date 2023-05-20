The bill will ensure that landlords do not unreasonably refuse tenants the option to have a pet in their home, giving tenants a chance challenge unfair decisions.

This is everything you need to know about the new bill.

When can landlords refuse a tenant having a pet?





Landlords will be required to consider each case on an individual basis. There are some situations where a landlord will be able to “reasonably” refuse a request for a pet, including where their superior landlord prohibits pets.

Further guidance on when landlords can refuse pets will be published by the Government prior to the new rules coming into force.

Where there is disagreement, a tenant can escalate their complaint to the Private Rented Sector Ombudsman or through the court which makes the final decision based on the evidence provided by both parties.

What rights will tenants have?





What rights will landlords have?





If a pet damages a property, insurance will cover any damage caused due to changes made to the Tenant Fees Act 2019.

Credit: smrm1977/Getty (Image: smrm1977/Getty)

Tenants’ tenancy deposit can also be used for damages, although landlords should not attempt to recover costs twice for the same damage.

In instances where neither the deposit or insurance cover the damage, the landlord can take the tenant to court over the cost of the damage.

Government guidance on the new bill says: “We will implement the new system in two stages, ensuring all stakeholders have sufficient notice to implement the necessary changes.

“We will provide at least 6 months’ notice of our first implementation date after which all new tenancies will be periodic and governed by the new rules including the changes to renting with pets. The date of this will be dependent on when the Bill has received Royal Assent.

“To avoid a two-tier rental sector and to make sure landlords and tenants are clear on their rights, all existing tenancies will transition to a new system on the second implementation date. We will allow at least 12 months between the first and second date.”