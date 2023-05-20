There are a number of remedies reported to help those who suffer from hay fever including wearing sunglasses to stop the pollen getting into your eyes and washing your clothes after being outdoors.

While dabbing Vaseline around your nostrils to catch the pollen might not be useful for everyone, what many don’t know, is that there are also indoor plants that can help reduce symptoms of hay fever.

Professional gardening and plants expert Fiona Jenkins at MyJobQuote.co.uk has come up with a list of the best indoor plants that can help reduce the symptoms as temperatures in the UK begin to rise.

Symptoms of hay fever include sneezing, itchy eyes, a runny nose and headaches 🤧.



Over-the-counter treatments available from pharmacies and supermarkets can help. These include antihistamine tablets, nasal sprays and eye drops 💊.



👉 https://t.co/2hK7CgezP8 pic.twitter.com/JJUusHMXGi — NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (@NHSSTW) May 16, 2023

From Aloe Vero to Devil’s Ivy, here are some plants you might want to consider when adding some greenery to your home.

Indoor plants that can reduce symptoms of hay fever

Eucalyptus Sprigs

Eucalyptus has been long used as a remedy to relieve respiratory problems, and eucalyptus oil is a popular ingredient in medicines to help open up nasal passages.

Sprigs of eucalyptus work great when placed in the bathroom to help reduce the symptoms of hay fever. When you run hot water for showers or baths, the steam enables to release of eucalyptus oils into the air, helping to relieve blocked sinuses.

Areca Palm

Areca Palm plants have generously sized leaves that are used for trapping allergens, helping to reduce hay fever symptoms.

The plants are also good at increasing the natural humidity of the air inside your home.

Areca Palm houseplants have other good purposes other than decor in the home (Image: Getty)

Dracaena

Dracaena plants are one of the most effective plants for removing allergens from the air.

The plant helps to remove benzene, trichloroethylene, and formaldehyde, while also absorbing carbon monoxide. This plant is commonly known for trapping allergens in the air within its leaves.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera produces oxygen during the night time rather than during the day.

This attractive plant helps to improve the overall air quality in your home. For this reason, Aloe Vera plants are ideal for hay fever sufferers who struggle with sleeping due to their allergies.

Devil’s Ivy

Devil’s Ivy is often displayed as an accent plant for shelves or walls in any room of the home. They’re very low maintenance and help to remove harmful toxins and allergens from the air in your home, making it the perfect choice for allergy sufferers who are looking to add a trailing plant to their home.

Devil's Ivy houseplants are low maintenance too (Image: Canva)

Peace Lily

Peace Lilies are low-maintenance blooms that can effectively filter formaldehyde and trichloroethylene in the air. This can help to ease the symptoms of hay fever in sufferers.

These plants work very well when placed in kitchens or bathrooms as they can also absorb and feed on mould.

Spider Plant

Spider plants are one of the most common houseplants in the UK. These plants are very effective in tackling pollutants such as benzene, xylene, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde. Plus, they are easy to maintain and only need to be watered once per week.