The boxer met Molly, who is also creative director at clothing brand Pretty Little Thing on the fifth series of Love Island.

Tommy recently welcomed his first child Bambi with the social media star at the beginning of this year.

Fans of the couple often get a sneak peek into their lives, including their recent first home renovations through Molly’s YouTube vlogs.

The half-brother of Tyson Fury who recently celebrated his birthday appeared on ITV’s spin-off episode today (May 18) and spoke about the news viewers have been waiting to hear.

Tommy Fury reveals when he will propose to Molly Mae

Tommy, who lives in Manchester spoke on Loose Men alongside BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay, Spandau Ballet singer Martin Kemp and comedian Paul Sinha.

According to ITV, the 24-year-old said: “I’ve had it in the ear for the past two years.

“My actual plan was to do it a lot sooner but obviously being a boxer, when you’re in a training camp you’ve got to completely shut yourself off, you want to just focus on the fight so I can’t be going in and everywhere proposing.

“So I’m going to do it soon guys, honestly, I really am.”

What is ITV’s Loose Men spin-off episode about?





The panel spoke about personal relationships, male grooming and fatherhood among other topics during the episode which aired during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Loose Men first aired as a one-off special in November 2020 to mark International Men's Day and featured JLS singer Marvin Humes, comedian Iain Stirling, Boyzone star Ronan Keating and radio host Roman Kemp at the desk.