Today's panel consisted of The Chase star Paul Sinha, Vernon Kay, boxer Tommy Fury and Martin Kemp.

The men discussed a range of issues, including erectile dysfunction, when you should pop the marriage question and even had Tommy teach the panel a bit of boxing.

Why was there a Loose Men spinoff on ITV?





Coming up on Thursday's Loose Men... pic.twitter.com/Ekis83DNg7 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 18, 2023

Loose Men first began in November 2020 and was used to mark International Men's Day and featured JLS singer Marvin Humes, comedian Iain Stirling, Boyzone star Ronan Keating and radio host Roman Kemp at the desk.

The spin-off has since returned for a series of sporadic episodes, either to mark Mental Health Awareness Week or International Men's Day.

It has seen the likes of Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe, actor Larry Lamb and former rugby player Mike Tindall discuss various tough topics at lunchtime.

Viewers call on Loose Men to become a full show after praise

Viewers were quick to praise the Loose Women spinoff with many calling on it to become a permanent feature on the ITV schedule.

One user said: "Omg this loose men is actually so much better than loose women."

Another said: "I love seeing #LooseMen presenting #LooseWomen Especially some of my favourite celeb men @DrAmirKhanGP @realmartinkemp & @ITVthesinnerman It's SO important that men open up too! Loose Men should become a monthly thing. @loosewomen."

One user added: "What an absolute joy watching loose men its great to hear the other side ... Martin kemp I'm totally 100% with you the 80s was the best for music and style I was a skinhead back then n SKA mad but loved your band and others total quality xx."

One fan called for the show to become a permanent thing, saying: "Petition to make #LooseMen a regular thing."

More took to Twitter to echo this sentiment, saying: "I applaud #loosemen literally tackling stuff that is seen as taboo and potentially embarrassing, @itv PLEASE put this show on weekly, it's needed as much as #loosewomen @loosewomen."

Loose Women will return to ITV1 tomorrow (Friday, May 19) from 12:30 pm.