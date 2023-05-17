The Northern Irish broadcaster left This Morning in 2021 and has recently moved over to GB News with him presenting a new morning show.

In a post on Instagram, Holmes posted a picture of himself in an airport with the comment: "Need a bit of Additional these days .....😊"

However, fans were critical of his recent comments relating to the reported feud between Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

Fans hit out at Eamonn Holmes for Philip Schofield 'witch hunt'





One fan replied saying: "I am a huge fan of you Eamonn and will continue to be. I just wish you hadn't jumped in on the Phil and Holly witch-hunt. Maybe I don't know it all, but I hate to see you trading insults."

Eamonn Holmes responded, saying: "I think I have a lot more insight than u Lorraine."

Others joined the thread with one user saying: "@eamonnholmes sour grapes after them sacking you me thinks! Can’t stop yourself, it’s sad!"

However, others wished him well on his journey, saying: "Have a fantastic time and safe journey @eamonnholmes your a legend speaking the truth I would love to see you and @ruthlangsford back on the sofa❤️❤️"

Another congratulated the former ITV broadcaster for speaking his mind, adding: "Looking good @eamonnholmes and love the way you speak out."

Eamonn Holmes launches attack on This Morning stars as he brands Philip Schofield 'actor'





Eamonn Holmes let loose on his GB News show on Monday when he said: “I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors.”

The broadcaster then went on to say how the show would continue without them, adding: “They may or may not be together on the telly today. The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry, that it’s a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.

“It’s an institution, it will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there’s no difference between whether they present it or anyone else."