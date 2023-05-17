The 2022 winners of ITV2's hit reality TV show, both 28, will be hunting some bargains on ‘Celebrity Antiques Road Trip’.

The star-studded spin-off has already started filming, according to The Sun.

Ekin Su, who also starred on ITV's Dancing On Ice earlier this year, shared videos of the couple visiting shops and sharing clips of the antiques on display.

Ekin-Su Culculogiu and Davide Sanclimenti won ITV's Love Island in 2022, ( Bang Showbiz) (Image: Bang Showbiz)

Ekin Su and Davide to make 'surprising' appearance on BBC Two show

Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre TV column, a source said: “It might seem like a surprising match, but Ekin and Davide were so excited to take part.

"Antiques Road Trip is a huge programme with a big fan base – it will really bring in a different viewer having them on.”

Their news comes after the pair's show ‘Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings’ was renewed for a follow-up series.

The second season promises viewers “more romance, laughter and fun” with the couple and their respective families as they dive into her Turkish and his Italian roots.

Paul Mortimer, the head of reality at ITV2, said: "We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2. We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together."

Mike Spencer, Creative Director of the production company, Lifted Entertainment added: "We are thrilled to be working with Davide and Ekin-Su on this really exciting new ITV2 show.

"Ekin-Su and Davide both stole the nation's hearts on this series of ‘Love Island’ so we are excited for viewers to see what they have been up to since winning the show."

Recently, Davide also revealed that in five years' time, he sees himself embarking on many journeys, including fatherhood.

After being asked by a fan on the street where he sees himself in half a decade, he said: "This is a question I receive a lot. How do I see myself in five years' time?

"Owning businesses, keep investing in property, and opening my own brands. I'm also an ambitious person, I like new challenges with myself and new scenarios.

"In five years' time, I will hopefully be a dad.”