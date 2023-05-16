Contestant Miki Dark covered Simon’s head on stage in a black cloth before pouring lighter fluid on top and then placing his head in a box and setting it on fire.

ITV hosts Ant and Dec watched in shock from the side of the stage, as a paramedic stood by in case of an emergency.

The other judges on the panel including Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli all gasped as the box went up in flames.

Amanda quickly stood up and exclaimed “oh my God” in horror.

"Somebody save Simon!" 😱



Miki Dark turns up the heat with a TERRIFYING #BGT Audition 🔥: https://t.co/uRjQSz3hoU



Do not try this at home.#BGT2023 #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/ee22kcF1U0 — BGT (@BGT) May 14, 2023

Although Simon remained unharmed and seemed unsure as to what happened, fans of the show say they have "worked out" exactly how Miki performed his talent.

Posting on Twitter, many fans have suggested a few theories about Miki Dark’s performance.

One person wasn’t impressed, saying: “#BGT #BGT2023 Miki Dark: rubbish. Presumably something which creates bright light/flames, but not much heat.”

Another posted: “This was easy to work out. His head was in a separate compartment, like a box inside the box. The gasoline was probably water! The rag over his head was fireproof and so was the separate compartment his head was in. Those Indian dancers where proper talent.”

This viewer thought of a similar theory, saying: “It's quite obvious that his head slipped into a separate part of the box to the bit that was on fire.”

Wow! Wow! WOW! Gamal John absolutely blew the ROOF OFF with this performance!



The audience went crazy, the Judges loved it, so it's goodbye to the rules and hello to @BrunoTonioli's SECOND Golden Buzzer ✨: https://t.co/q4zO7j3356 #BGT #BGT2023 #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/BjMgnP6VFi — BGT (@BGT) May 14, 2023

This account wrote: “100% fixed watch it again Simon moves his head forward as the box goes on , also Simon knows him from Americas got talent @BGT #bgt #BritainsGotTalent.”

A Twitter user said they knew how it was done, writing: “It is obvious how it was done,the cloth and box served as protection. The flames were solely on the top. You could see they were on a flat surface when it was lit. The front view will have been some sort of trick with mirrors. Why were they scared,if burning his body would react.”

Could BGT judge Bruno Tonioli be fired after pressing the golden buzzer twice?

Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli made a mistake on Sunday night’s episode when he pressed the golden buzzer for a second time in this series.

The newest arrival to the panel couldn’t resist as soulful singer Gamal John amazed the judges and the audience, who gave him a standing ovation.

The crowd could then be heard chanting for someone to press the golden buzzer.

Gamal performed a rendition of James Brown's 'It's A Man's Man's Man's World' after his young son encouraged him to audition.

As Bruno pressed the golden buzzer, Simon held his hands to his face in disbelief.

Amanda Holden explained to Bruno "You only get one!" as he realised he made an error.

Ant and Dec wrapped themselves in a red curtain to hide at the side of the stage during the awkward moment.

Simon said to Gamal: "We are about to get fired.”

Confirming Gamal would be heading to the live finals, he added: "Having said that, Bruno is a new judge and if you give something, you can't take it away. You know what, genuinely, I think all of us are thinking the same thing."

As Gamal’s son ran onto the stage, the pair was showered in golden confetti by Ant and Dec using party cannons, as the main confetti drop was empty due to no official golden buzzer opportunities expected to take place.

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturdays from 8pm.